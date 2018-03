(Reuters) - A power outage at messaging app Telegram’s server cluster is causing connection issues for users in Europe, Middle East and CIS countries, the app said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The Telegram app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The company is working to fix the issue and expects power to be back up very soon, Telegram founder Pavel Durov tweeted on Thursday.