FILE PHOTO: President and Chief Executive Officer of Telenor, Sigve Brekke, poses for Reuters during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. Picture taken February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

(Reuters) - The chairman of Finnish telecoms operator DNA will comment on Telenor’s bid for the firm when a formal offer to shareholders has been presented, he said on Tuesday.

“We have to see how the process continues,” DNA Chairman Pertti Korhonen told Reuters.

Telenor said earlier it had not spoken to DNA before announcing its 1.5 billion euro ($1.69 billion) deal to buy a 54-percent stake in the firm.