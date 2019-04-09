Telenor buys majority stake in Finland's DNA for $1.7 billion

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian mobile operator Telenor will enter the Finnish telecoms market after agreeing to buy a controlling stake in the country’s third largest mobile firm DNA.

FILE PHOTO: Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

The deal completes Telenor’s presence in the Nordic region, alongside operations in neighboring Sweden and Denmark as well as its native Norway.

The company has spent much of the last three decades focused on growing its presence in emerging markets, building operations from scratch rather than taking over existing companies, but has recently withdrawn from central Europe and is gradually selling its stake in Veon, formerly known as Vimpelcom.

Telenor said on Tuesday that it will pay 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for a 54 percent stake in DNA, equivalent to 20.9 euros per DNA share and a 7.4 percent premium to Monday’s closing price.

Completion of the share purchase will trigger a mandatory offer for the rest of DNA’s shares, valuing the company at 2.78 billion euros, according to a Reuters calculation. Telenor said it aimed to maintain a separate listing of DNA’s shares.

“With the transaction, Telenor gets a strong position across fixed and mobile in an attractive and growing telecom market, and further strengthens its position in the Nordic region,” the company said.

Telenor shares fell as much as 2.3 percent at the market open, before recovering losses to stand 0.6 percent lower. DNA’s shares were suspended in order to give the company time to disclose further information, Finnish exchange operator Nasdaq said.

The deal will add DNA’s 2.9 million customers to Telenor’s 174 million users across Asia and Scandinavia, with the company saying it expected to make cost savings, or synergies, from the purchase.

“We believe this is a good deal from Telenor’s perspective,” JP Morgan said in a note to clients, adding that the deal made sense by expanding Telenor’s pan-Nordic footprint.

DNA launched as Finland’s third local mobile operator in 2001 and in its early stages was owned by 40 local telecom operators from across the country. It listed on the Helsinki stock market in 2016.

Telenor is buying a 28.3 percent stake from Finda Telecoms Oy and 25.8 percent from PHP Holding Oy, DNA’s two biggest owners. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, it added.