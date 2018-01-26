Telenor may sell mobile operations in eastern, central Europe

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor (TEL.OL) has received interest over a potential bid for its mobile phone operations in central and eastern Europe, and will evaluate its options, it said on Friday.

The company’s mobile phone operations in the region are based in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia.

“With a view of creating shareholder value, Telenor has engaged in a process to evaluate the interest received. Telenor expects to conduct these assessments in the first quarter of 2018,” it said in a statement.

The eastern and central European operations contributed eight percent of Telenor’s revenues and nine percent of core operating earnings in 2017, it added.