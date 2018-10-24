FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 24, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's Telenor third-quarter beat forecast, raises 2018 guidance on earnings

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor (TEL.OL) raised its 2018 outlook for earnings growth this year as it reported third-quarter profits that beat forecasts on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

The firm’s quarterly result before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and other items, or adjusted EBITDA, rose to 12.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion) from 11.8 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of 11.5 billion.

“The steps we have taken over the past two years have laid the foundation for continued value creation,” Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

Telenor raised its organic EBITDA growth outlook for 2018 to 3-4 percent from 2-3 percent previously and cut its 2018 organic revenue growth outlook to 0-1 percent from 1-2 percent previously.

It also cut its 2018 capital expenditure, excluding licenses and spectrum, to 16-17 billion crowns from 17-18 billion crowns previously.

Telenor has seen its share price fall 6 percent over the past year, outperforming the European telecoms index .SXKP, which fell about 16 percent in the same period.

($1 = 8.2744 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.