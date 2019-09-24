Atlantia's Telepass denies antitrust allegations

FILE PHOTO: An Atlantia Group sign outside the company's headquarters in Rome, Italy, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Atlantia’s (ATL.MI) electronic payments business Telepass on Tuesday denied allegations by Italy’s antitrust watchdog over alleged consumer discrimination.

The competition regulator said information it had gathered indicated that it was not possible for a consumer wanting to pay from a non-Italian bank account to activate the Telepass service.

Telepass said it never discriminated against customers with bank accounts in other countries.

“A few thousand clients of the company live and have got bank accounts in European countries outside of Italy,” it said in a statement.

Telepass added that the watchdog’s investigation involved a “very limited” number of clients with accounts in foreign banks - about ten in the past two years out of a total of 6 million - for whom it was not possible to obtain proper identification guarantees.