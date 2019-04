FILE PHOTO: The logo of broadcaster Televisa is seen outside its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico December 14, 2016. Picture taken December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported on Monday a 541.7 million peso ($28 million) net profit for the first quarter, down by a fifth from the same period last year.