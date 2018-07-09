Mexican broadcaster Televisa's second-quarter profit soars

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa on Monday reported a net profit of 4.297 billion pesos ($216.22 million) in the second quarter, about three times its profits from the same period a year earlier.

FILE PICTURE; The logo of broadcaster Televisa is seen outside its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The company attributed the jump in profits to the sale of its stake in Spanish media group Imagina.

Grupo Televisa (TLVACPO.MX), Mexico’s largest broadcaster by far, also posted net sales of 26.7 billion pesos during the three-month period, which ended in June.