More 'Big Little Lies' on its way to television

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Big Little Lies,” the Emmy-winning drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, is returning for a second season, HBO announced on Friday, with most of the cast expected to return.

FILE PHOTO: 69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern pose with their Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kidman said the decision to make a second series was “inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world.”

“I‘m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends,” she added in a statement.

The dark female-driven drama centering on a murder mystery was released in February as a limited series based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

But it proved a huge hit for HBO with an average 7 million viewers per episode and won eight Emmys in September, including a best actress trophy for Kidman.

HBO did not announce a broadcast date for the second season and gave little details of the plot except to say that David E. Kelley had written seven scripts based on a new story by Moriarty.

The cable network said the second series “will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.”

Kidman and Witherspoon, who both served as executive producers, will reprise their roles. HBO said that “most of the cast,” which also included Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, are expected to return.