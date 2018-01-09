TV newsman John Dickerson to replace Charlie Rose on 'CBS This Morning'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CBS named television journalist John Dickerson on Tuesday to replace fired co-host Charlie Rose on the network’s “CBS This Morning” news show.

Dickerson, who has anchored the CBS Sunday political show “Face the Nation” since 2015 and moderated two 2016 presidential debates, will start his new job on Wednesday, the network said in a statement.

Veteran TV journalist Rose, 76, was fired by CBS in November after being accused by more than 10 women of sexual misconduct. Rose apologized for inappropriate behavior but questioned the accuracy of some of the accounts. Reuters could not independently verify the accusations.

PBS and Bloomberg, which broadcast the “Charlie Rose” show, also said they were terminating their relationships with Rose and canceling distribution of his programs in the aftermath of the misconduct allegations.

He was one of dozens of powerful men in media, entertainment, business and politics brought down by accusations of sexual misconduct since October 2017.

Dickerson, 49, will join “This Morning” female co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O‘Donnell.

“Few people possess John’s intellect, curiosity and journalistic chops,” Ryan Kadro, executive producer of ”This Morning“ said in a statement. “He’s the perfect complement to Gayle and Norah.”

“This Morning” has the smallest audience of the three main morning shows on U.S. broadcast television with a daily audience of about 3.6 million.