'Simpsons' creator brings animated fantasy show to Netflix

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The creator of the long-running animated TV series “The Simpsons” brings his first new show in 20 years to Netflix (NFLX.O) this week, a story that centers around a drunken princess, an elf and a demon.

Set in a medieval world called Dreamland, “Disenchantment” is creator Matt Groening’s take on shows like HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series “Game of Thrones.”

Speaking at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, Groening said the program is “more emotional” than “The Simpsons” or his other animated hit, “Futurama.” He said Netflix gave him “free rein” to create whatever he wanted.

Netflix Inc will release all 10 episodes of “Disenchantment” on Friday.