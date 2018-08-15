FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
August 15, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

'Simpsons' creator brings animated fantasy show to Netflix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The creator of the long-running animated TV series “The Simpsons” brings his first new show in 20 years to Netflix (NFLX.O) this week, a story that centers around a drunken princess, an elf and a demon.

FILE PHOTO - Matt Groening (C), creator of The Simpsons, poses with characters from the show (L-R) Homer, Bart, Lisa and Marge at the 20th anniversary party for the television series at Barker hangar in Santa Monica, California October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Set in a medieval world called Dreamland, “Disenchantment” is creator Matt Groening’s take on shows like HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series “Game of Thrones.”

Speaking at the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, Groening said the program is “more emotional” than “The Simpsons” or his other animated hit, “Futurama.” He said Netflix gave him “free rein” to create whatever he wanted.

Netflix Inc will release all 10 episodes of “Disenchantment” on Friday.

Reporting by Omar Younis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.