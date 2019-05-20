'Game of Thrones' series finale draws record 19.3 million U.S. viewers: HBO

Fans watch the final episode of Game of Thrones at a watch party in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Some 19.3 million U.S. viewers watched the series finale of television’s “Game of Thrones” on Sunday - a record audience for the fantasy series, cable channel HBO said.

HBO, a unit of AT&T’s Warner Media, said Sunday’s live television audience and viewers on its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps exceeded the previous series high of 18.4 million for the penultimate episode a week ago.

The series set among warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, which began in 2011, is HBO’s biggest hit.