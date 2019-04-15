'Game of Thrones' premiere draws record 17.4 million U.S. viewers, HBO says

FILE PHOTO: The Iron Throne is seen on the set of the television series Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Picture taken June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Season 8 premiere of “Game of Thrones” drew a record 17.4 million U.S. television viewers, cable channel HBO said on Monday.

HBO said Sunday’s audience on linear television as well as its HBO GO and HBO NOW apps exceeded the previous series high of 16.9 million viewers for the Season 7 finale in 2017.

On social media, Sunday’s premiere for the final season of the medieval fantasy series was also the most-tweeted-about episode of the show ever, with more than 5 million Tweets, and 11 million mentions throughout the course of the weekend, HBO said in a statement.