2 months ago
'Gypsy' star Naomi Watts promotes new TV thriller
June 30, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 2 months ago

'Gypsy' star Naomi Watts promotes new TV thriller

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Actress Naomi Watts says her new television series "Gypsy" is part of a recent trend of productions with strong female characters.

Watts, who is also an executive producer of "Gypsy," plays a Manhattan therapist who dangerously inserts herself into the lives of her patients' acquaintances and family.

"Gypsy," a 10-part series created and written by Lisa Rubin, is mainly driven by female characters.

"It's a cautionary tale, more than a psychological thriller," said Watts, adding that it was "very encouraging" to see more women in such strong roles.

"It really feels like we're watching a change take place in the last few years," she said in New York on Thursday.

The cast includes actresses Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton and Melanie Liburd.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler

