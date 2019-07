The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reruns of the popular television sitcom “Friends” will move in spring 2020 from Netflix Inc to a new streaming service from AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia called HBO Max, WarnerMedia announced on Tuesday.

The service also will include original programming from producers including Reese Witherspoon and shows from the Warner Bros library.