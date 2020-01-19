Apple's 'Morning Show' will deal with 'chaos' left behind in new season

Reese Witherspoon (R) and Jennifer Aniston arrive to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 28, 2019. Picture taken October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

PASADENA, Calif. (Reuters) - The second season of Apple Inc’s “The Morning Show” will deal with the leadership vacuum created by the sexual misconduct scandal on the fictional news program and may or may not see the return of star Steve Carell, producers said on Sunday.

The show, a centerpiece of the new Apple TV+ streaming service, features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors navigating gender and power dynamics.

Carell starred in the first season as disgraced former co-anchor Mitch Kessler who had been fired from the show and was trying to rebuild his reputation.

The actor has not signed on for the second season, and executive producer Michael Ellenberg told reporters at a Television Critics Association event on Sunday that there was “no update” on contract talks with Carell. Showrunner Kerry Ehrin previously has said she would like Carell to come back.

Producers said the new season will pick up where the first 10 episodes ended. The season finale showed a top network boss being publicly accused of helping to cover up the misconduct accusations.

“There is a whole new world order,” Witherspoon said. “It’s chaos. No one knows who’s in charge. What does leadership mean at this point?”

“Morning Show” has earned Apple’s first Hollywood award nominations since launching Apple TV+ in November. Actor Billy Crudup won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of network executive Cory Ellison in the series.

Apple has not said when season two will debut.