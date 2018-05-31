Trump to Disney CEO after 'Roseanne' scrapped: Where is my apology?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump sought an apology on Thursday from the executive behind ABC’s cancellation of sitcom “Roseanne” over the comedian’s racist tweet, citing critical coverage in the network’s news reporting on him.

Trump, who often complains of critical media coverage, did not mention the tweet by Roseanne Barr on Tuesday that compared black Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. The posting led ABC, which is owned by Walt Disney Co, to cancel its hit revival of her “Roseanne” sitcom.

Jarrett said Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger called her before ABC announced the show’s cancellation.

Trump on Wednesday night tweeted that Iger never apologized to him for “the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.”

On Thursday, he targeted the executive again on Twitter: “Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!”

The president singled out Ross, an ABC News journalist who reported erroneously in December that Trump’s fired national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was prepared to testify that Trump had asked him to contact Russian officials during his presidential campaign. The report came out after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians.

The White House said on Wednesday it did not defend the racist tweet by Barr, a Trump supporter. Trump has remained silent on that topic.

In the past, the Republican president has cited the program’s popularity as evidence that his supporters, who include Barr, want shows that speak to their concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to departing Washington en route Houston, Texas from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts