With Disney, Apple about to enter, the streaming wars are just beginning

(Reuters) - Apple Inc’s Apple TV+ and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ will launch competitors to streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc in November. Several others already have hit the market or will debut in the coming months.

FILE PHOTO: Peter Stern, VP Services for Apple, speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Here’s what to expect.

Netflix:

** Cost: Plans ranging from $8.99 here per month to $15.99 per month.

** Bundles: Available as part of Comcast's Xfinity here package in the United States

** Discounts: Mobile plan in India for $3.54 here per month

** Original programming: Series and movies in multiple languages such as “Orange is the New Black”, “Stranger Things”, “Black Mirror,” “Bird Box,” “13 Reasons Why”, “Bodyguard”, “Money Heist,” “Narcos,” “The Crown,” “Glow”

** Television library: “Seinfeld” (starting in 2021), “The Office” (through 2020),”Breaking Bad,” “Dexter,” “Scandal,” “NCIS,” “Supernatural”

** Movie library: Some Disney titles including “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Coco” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi;” Classics such as “Pulp Fiction,” “Schindler’s List” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

** Availability: Around the world except help.netflix.com/en/node/14164 in China, North Korea, Crimea, and Syria

Disney+:

** Cost: $6.99 https://preview.disneyplus.com per month or $69.99 per year

** Bundles: $13 here per month bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu

** Original programming: “The Mandalorian,” the first live-action “Star Wars” series; an Obi-Wan Kenobi series; a new “High School Musical” series; Marvel series “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” and “Wanda Vision;” movies “Lady and the Tramp,” “Noelle” and “Togo”

** Television library: “High School Musical,” “Andi Mack,” “Duck Tales,” “Star Wars: Rebels,” “The Simpsons”

** Movie library: Animated and live-action Disney classics such as “Bambi,” “Frozen” and “Mary Poppins,” “Star Wars” episodes one through seven, Fox films from “The Sound of Music” to “Titanic” and “Avatar;” “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and other Pixar movies; the “Avengers” series, “Black Panther” and other Marvel superhero films

** Availability: Nov. 12 the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand

Apple TV+:

** Cost: $4.99 www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus per month

** Discounts: Free 1-year subscription with purchase of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV device. Subscription in India www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-plus for 99 rupees ($1.40) per month

** Original programming: “The Morning Show,” “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Are You Sleeping?”, “Little America”, “Dickinson”, “For All Mankind”, “Foundation,” “Home”, “Little Voice”, “The Peanuts Gang,” “On The Rocks”

** No library beyond original programming

** Availability: Nov. 1 here in over 100 countries

HBO Max:

** Cost: $14.99 per month

** Discounts: Free at launch to HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms and HBO Now direct-billed customers.

** Original programming: “Grease: Rydell High” musical spin-off series; four “Adventure Time” series; a “Gossip Girl” reboot; “College Girls,” “Green Lantern,” “Circe,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Tokyo Vice.” Upcoming HBO series “The Outsider,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Gilded Age” and “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.”

** Television library: “Friends” (starting in 2020); “Pretty Little Liars,” “Doctor Who,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Gossip Girl,” “The Jetsons,” “South Park,” “Rick and Morty;” HBO series including “Game of Thrones,” “Sex and the City” and “The Sopranos”

** Movie library: DC Comics superhero movies including “Aquaman,” “The Dark Knight” and “Wonder Woman;” “A Star is Born,” “Casablanca,” “Citizen Kane,” “The Hobbit” trilogy, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy

** Availability: May 2020 in the United States and in other markets later

Amazon Prime Video:

** Cost: $12.99 per month or $119 per year through an Amazon Prime membership with free shipping and other benefits. $8.99 per month for Prime Video only.

** Discounts: $6.49 here per month for students

** Original programming: “The Grand Tour”, “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Transparent”, “Homecoming”, “Bosch,” “Lore,” “Good Omens,” an upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series

** Television library: “Downton Abbey,” “The Closer,” “Bones,” “Mr. Robot,” “Suits,” “The Sopranos”

** Movie library: “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “You’ve Got Mail,” “The Silence of the Lambs”

** Availability: More than 200 here countries and territories

Hulu:

** Cost: $5.99 here per month or $11.99 per month without advertisements

** Bundles: Can be bundled with Hulu’s live TV service

** Original programming: “The Haindmaid’s Tale”, “Castle Rock”, “Veronica Mars”, “The Mindy Project,” “The Act,” “PEN15,” “Marvel’s Runaways,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Nine Perfect Strangers”

** Television: Next-day TV episodes from networks including NBC, ABC, FOX and FX for shows including “This is Us,” “Family Guy,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Black-ish” and “The Bachelor”

** Television library: “The Good Doctor,” “This Is Us,” “Empire,” “Fargo,” “Atlanta,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “ER,” “Lost,” “Golden Girls,” “Full House,” “Family Matters”

** Movie library: Recent movies such as “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” the “Transformers” series” and “A Quiet Place;” Classic movies such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “Rain Man” and “Back to the Future”

** Availability: United States and Japan

Peacock:

** Cost: Free with ads for U.S. Comcast customers. Also an ad-supported option available for free for non-Comcast users. Cost, bundles and discounts not yet announced.

** Original programming: Dramas including “Dr. Death,” “Brave New World” and a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.” Comedies from Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and others, plus reboots of “Saved By the Bell” and “Punky Brewster.” Movies from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

** TV library: “The Office” (starting in 2021); “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Cheers,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Will & Grace,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

** Movie library: “Bridesmaids,” “Meet the Parents,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “Jaws,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Shrek,” and “The Breakfast Club.” Also films from the “Bourne,” “Despicable Me” and “Fast & Furious” franchises.

** Availability: April 2020 here in the United States

CBS All Access:

** Cost: $5.99 here per month, or $9.99 per month without commercials

** Discounts: 15 percent discount per month with an annual plan

** Original programming: “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “The Good Fight,” “The Twilight Zone”

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

** Television library: “Big Brother,” “NCIS,” “Survivor,” “Young and the Restless,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “I Love Lucy”

** Movie library: “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Ghost,” the “Rocky” series

** Availability: United States