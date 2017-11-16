Factbox: U.S. TV viewers continue cutting the cord in the third quarter

(Reuters) - Six U.S. cable providers said they lost a total of 498,000 subscribers in the third quarter and more than 1.6 million subscribers this year as customers opt for online streaming packages like Netflix Inc and Hulu.
Charter Communications Inc’s profit dropped nearly 75 percent as it reported losing 104,000 video subscribers during the quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to lose 49,000 customers.
Comcast Corp, the No. 1 cable provider in the United States, said it lost 125,000 video customers, attributing the losses to the recent hurricanes and more competition.
The following lists the cable providers and the number of pay-TV subscriber losses in the third quarter.
Company Ticker Change in cable subscribers
Altice USA Inc ATUS.N -33,000
AT&T Inc T.N -89,000
Charter CHTR.O -104,000
Communications Inc
Comcast Corp CMCSA.O -125,000
Dish Network Corp DISH.O -129,000
Verizon VZ.N -18,000
Communications Inc
Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Phil Berlowitz