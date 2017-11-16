Factbox: U.S. TV viewers continue cutting the cord in the third quarter

(Reuters) - Six U.S. cable providers said they lost a total of 498,000 subscribers in the third quarter and more than 1.6 million subscribers this year as customers opt for online streaming packages like Netflix Inc and Hulu.

FILE PHOTO - A Charter Communications company store sign is pictured in Long Beach, California, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Charter Communications Inc’s profit dropped nearly 75 percent as it reported losing 104,000 video subscribers during the quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to lose 49,000 customers.

Comcast Corp, the No. 1 cable provider in the United States, said it lost 125,000 video customers, attributing the losses to the recent hurricanes and more competition.

The following lists the cable providers and the number of pay-TV subscriber losses in the third quarter.

Company Ticker Change in cable subscribers

Altice USA Inc ATUS.N -33,000

AT&T Inc T.N -89,000

Charter CHTR.O -104,000

Communications Inc

Comcast Corp CMCSA.O -125,000

Dish Network Corp DISH.O -129,000

Verizon VZ.N -18,000

Communications Inc