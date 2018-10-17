FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 3:51 PM / a few seconds ago

Roseanne's absence cuts audience 43 percent for ABC comedy - ratings

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The television audience for the ABC comedy “The Conners” fell about 43 percent without star Roseanne Barr, ratings data showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Some 10.5 million viewers watched Tuesday’s premiere of “The Conners,” according to Nielsen data, compared with the 18.4 million Americans who tuned into the revival of “Roseanne” in March.

“Roseanne,” which was ABC’s biggest hit last season, was canceled in May after Barr posted a racist tweet. Her character was killed off through an accidental opioid overdose in the first episode of the spinoff show “The Conners.”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio

