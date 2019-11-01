Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

LONDON (Reuters) - Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in “The Morning Show”, an original show for Apple Inc’s new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her “Friends” sister Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon (R) and Jennifer Aniston arrive to the global premiere for Apple's "The Morning Show" at the Lincoln Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 28, 2019. Picture taken October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

In the 10-episode program, Aniston plays a well-known television journalist on a fictional morning program whose male co-presenter, played by Steve Carell, has been fired amid sexual harassment accusations.

The 50-year-old actress, who rose to global stardom through “Friends”, starred in a string of movies after the hit 1994-2004 series ended, including “Horrible Bosses”, “The Break-Up” and “Marley & Me” on top of a few cameos on television shows.

“It wasn’t really about TV versus film,” Aniston told reporters at a London screening of “The Morning Show” about taking on a television starring role.

“It was really the show ... I love morning talk shows and getting to learn about the world behind it is just fascinating ... It was the most rewarding thing I’ve done in years.””The Morning Show” looks at issues highlighted by the #MeToo movement - which has drawn attention to sexual harassment and abuse of women in the fields of entertainment, business and politics - as well as ageism.

“I haven’t necessarily felt that ageism has affected me only because I feel like I’m working more than I’ve ever worked,” Aniston said.

“The #MeToo of it all, we’re all kind of trying to find our way and understand this new normal. And I think the show does a really good job of shedding a light on that.”

Oscar winner Witherspoon, who played Aniston’s sister on “Friends”, portrays a young reporter. Both actresses were also executive producers on “The Morning Show”.

“It’s different now. We have a lot more experience. We have a lot more wisdom. We’ve learned a lot,” Witherspoon told reporters on working with Aniston again. “And we feel we’ve learnt the stories we want to tell.”

Apple TV+ launches on Friday.

Asked how a series can stand out when streaming services are regularly launching original content, executive producer Michael Ellenberg said: “Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell - is probably the simplest thing.”

“And then it was an amazing opportunity to be part of Apple’s launch ... it’s a company that knows how to create a moment when the iPhone comes out, you know it’s coming out. And I think everyone knows our show is coming out right now too.”