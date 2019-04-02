Norway police investigate threat against telecoms company Telia

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian police are investigating a threat made against telecoms company Telia, Oslo’s police department said on Tuesday.
“We can confirm that a threat has been made against Telia,” the Swedish company’s Norwegian unit said in a statement.
“This is now a police matter.”
The police declined to comment on the nature of the threat, and said it did not yet know whether the situation posed any real danger.
