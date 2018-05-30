Telia CFO reassures investors on share buybacks despite M&A plans

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic and Baltic telecoms operator Telia Company (TELIA.ST) will return cash to shareholders as planned despite talks to buy Sweden’s Bonnier Broadcasting, its finance head said.

FILE PHOTO: A flag flutters at the Telia telecommunication company headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Telia confirmed on Friday it was in talks to buy Bonnier’s broadcasting business. Its shares fell as much as 4 percent as investors worried about threats to the planned return of cash and possible risks of buying content.

“I feel very comfortable about our balance sheet and we very much nurse for dividend and buy-backs, which are not to be affected if this kind of transaction would happen,” Telia Chief Financial Officer Christian Luiga told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.

Telia set out plans in April for three years of share repurchases as it looked to return cash to shareholders in the wake of asset sales.