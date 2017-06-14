FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Telia wants to sell part of MegaFon stake - source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 14, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

Telia wants to sell part of MegaFon stake - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag flutters at the Telia telecommunication company headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017.Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company (TELIA.ST) is looking to sell part of its 25 percent stake in Russian mobile operator MegaFon (MFON.MM), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bloomberg earlier reported Telia would sell a stake worth around $500 million in MegaFon, equivalent to about 7.8 percent at current market prices.

Telia has previously said it views its stake as a financial investment.

"The ambition is to sell part of the stake in MegaFon," the source said.

The sale, to institutional investors, could come as early as this week as Telia focuses on its home region, Bloomberg reported.

A Telia spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.