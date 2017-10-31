Telia sells remaining Megafon stake to Gazprombank for $1 billion

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company (TELIA.ST) is selling its remaining 19 percent stake in Megafon to Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) for around 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion), it said on Tuesday.

A flag flutters at the Telia telecommunication company headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Telia said it was selling at a price of 514 roubles ($8.86)per share.

“The transaction is in line with the company’s strategy to focus on the Nordics and Baltics,” Telia said in a statement.

Earlier in October, Telia sold a 6.2 percent stake in Megafon at a price of 585 roubles per share.

The investment had been classified as a financial holding.

Telia said that Gazprombank was one of the banks under U.S. and European capital market sanctions. It added that the deal did not violate those sanctions.

Telia expanded rapidly into central Asia and other parts of the world from the 1990s, but has been reversing that process to focus on core markets.

Earlier this year, Telia agreed to pay $965.8 million to settle U.S. and European criminal and civil charges that it paid bribes to win business in Uzbekistan.

Telia’s former chief executive and two other former high-ranking Telia officials have been charged with bribery by Swedish prosecutors.

In its third quarter report, Telia said it hoped to sell its businesses in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Moldova by the end of the year.