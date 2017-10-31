FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telia sells remaining Megafon stake to Gazprombank for $1 billion
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 31, 2017 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telia sells remaining Megafon stake to Gazprombank for $1 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company (TELIA.ST) is selling its remaining 19 percent stake in Megafon to Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) for around 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.03 billion), it said on Tuesday.

A flag flutters at the Telia telecommunication company headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Telia said it was selling at a price of 514 roubles ($8.86)per share.

“The transaction is in line with the company’s strategy to focus on the Nordics and Baltics,” Telia said in a statement.

Earlier in October, Telia sold a 6.2 percent stake in Megafon at a price of 585 roubles per share.

The investment had been classified as a financial holding.

Telia said that Gazprombank was one of the banks under U.S. and European capital market sanctions. It added that the deal did not violate those sanctions.

Telia expanded rapidly into central Asia and other parts of the world from the 1990s, but has been reversing that process to focus on core markets.

Earlier this year, Telia agreed to pay $965.8 million to settle U.S. and European criminal and civil charges that it paid bribes to win business in Uzbekistan.

Telia’s former chief executive and two other former high-ranking Telia officials have been charged with bribery by Swedish prosecutors.

In its third quarter report, Telia said it hoped to sell its businesses in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Moldova by the end of the year.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvikl; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.