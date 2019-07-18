July 18, 2019 / 5:16 AM / in 3 hours

Telia second-quarter core profit just above forecast

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company (TELIA.ST) posted second-quarter core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and repeated its forecast for 2019.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 7.52 billion Swedish crowns ($803.5 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.44 billion a year ago, and compared to a forecast of 7.48 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

Excluding the positive impact from IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA, on a like-for-like basis regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, fell 2 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below