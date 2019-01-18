Tellurian's Driftwood LNG gets final environmental approval

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tellurian Inc is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Tellurian Inc’s proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Louisiana took a major step forward on Friday as the federal energy regulator issued a final environmental report for the export terminal.

The company said it will now await an order from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to allow construction, with a final investment decision on track for the first half of 2019 and first LNG expected in 2023.