Tellurian evaluating changes to Driftwood project, warns of impairment charges

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tellurian Inc is seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Tellurian Inc is evaluating certain changes to its Driftwood export project in Louisiana that could significantly reduce the overall Phase 1 costs, the U.S. liquefied natural gas producer said on Wednesday.

The company warned of substantial impairment charges in the second quarter related to its reserves and the carrying value of its assets, if gas prices do not increase.

Tellurian, however, did not provide details on how much costs they are looking to reduce.