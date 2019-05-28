Australia's Telstra writes down legacy IT assets, speeds job cuts

(Reuters) - Australia’s largest telco Telstra Corp said on Wednesday it would record a A$500 million ($346 million) charge as it writes off its legacy IT assets, and increased its forecast annual restructuring costs due to expedited job cuts.

Like other legacy telecom firms around the world, Telstra is finding it hard to battle cutthroat competition and new technology that has crushed the telecom firm’s mainstay fixed-line businesses.

In a push to cut costs, the telco last year said it would shed 8,000 jobs from a workforce of 32,000.

About 6,000 of those cuts are likely to happen by the end of the financial year, it said in a statement.

That will result in a A$200 million increase in total annual restructuring costs, which it now forecasts to be around A$800 million.

It also said that post financial year 2019, restructuring costs related to its T22 initiatives are likely to be about A$350 million.