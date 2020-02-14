Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei soon: CFO

FILE PHOTO: A Telus Corporation sign is pictured in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp (T.TO) will soon begin rolling out its 5G network and its initial module will be with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s equipment, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Doug French said on Thursday.

“It’s important for us to launch our network when the time is right...” French said in a statement, adding that the company will continue to collaborate with the Canadian government in building the ecosystem.

Canada is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment.

Telus on Thursday warned of higher costs related to setting up 5G wireless network if the Canadian government banned Huawei.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is currently in Canadian custody awaiting a decision on extradition to the United States.

The Conservative Party of Canada said in a statement Trudeau’s Liberal Party has refused to take a position on Huawei. “Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government must take immediate action to protect our national security and Canadians’ privacy and ban Huawei from Canada’s 5G network.”