Telus International files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million

FILE PHOTO: A Telus retail store is seen in downtown Montreal, June 21, 2007. REUTERS/Shaun Best (CANADA)

(Reuters) - Telus International (CDA) Inc on Friday filed for a U.S. initial public offering of up to $100 million.

The company intends to apply to have its subordinate voting shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TINT.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities and Citigroup are among the underwriters to the IPO, the company said.

Telus, a digital solutions provider for global brands, said the proposed IPO price was an estimate solely used for calculating the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.