Canada's Telus forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a Telus store while using a mobile phone in Ottawa February 11, 2011. Telus said its quarterly profit rose 46 percent, driven largely by strong data and wireless revenue and growth in its landline Internet television service, Optik. REUTERS/Chris Wattie (CANADA - Tags: BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp (T.TO) forecast full-year revenue above analysts’ estimates but posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on fewer wireless subscriber additions.

The company expects full-year revenue between C$15.54 billion and C$15.83 billion ($11.72 billion-$11.94 billion). Analysts on average were expecting revenue of C$15.49 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating revenue in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$3.86 billion from C$3.76 billion a year earlier, slightly below estimates of C$3.87 billion.

The Vancouver-based company’s net income rose to C$379 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, from C$368 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.