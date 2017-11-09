FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telus misses profit estimates on higher costs
November 9, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telus misses profit estimates on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp’s (T.TO) third-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates as it spent more to expand its wireless services.

A Telus Corporation sign is pictured in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Telus is facing rising competition in western Canada from cable rival Shaw Communications SJRB.TO, which has rolled out new internet and television products and is also building up a low-cost wireless business.

Telus said operating expenses rose 3.6 percent in the quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 66 Canadian cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 69 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Vancouver-based company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$367 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from C$348 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.37 billion.

Reporting by Taenaz Shakir and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
