Telus misses profit estimates on higher costs

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp’s (T.TO) third-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates as it spent more to expand its wireless services.
Telus is facing rising competition in western Canada from cable rival Shaw Communications SJRB.TO, which has rolled out new internet and television products and is also building up a low-cost wireless business.
Telus said operating expenses rose 3.6 percent in the quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 66 Canadian cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 69 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Vancouver-based company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$367 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from C$348 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.37 billion.
