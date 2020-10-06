Singapore's Temasek establishes new asset manager overseeing $55 billion

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes a logo of state investor Temasek Holdings at their office in Singapore July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holding said on Tuesday that it has established a new asset management group that will have combined assets under management of about S$75 billion ($55.14 billion).

Seviora Holdings Pte Ltd will be set up as the operational holding company for four existing asset management companies currently wholly-owned by, or affiliated to, Temasek.

Those firms are Azalea Investment Management, Fullerton Fund Management Company, InnoVen Capital and Seatown Holdings International.