LONDON (Reuters) - Singaporean state investor Temasek has bought a significant minority stake in BluJay Solutions, valuing the British supply chain provider at approximately $700 million.

FILE PHOTO: A Temasek logo is seen at the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Private equity firm Francisco Partners will continue to control the company, a statement from BluJay said.

Arma Partners and Jefferies were financial advisors.