Tencent's Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed

FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Dungeon and Fighter Mobile, a game that was due to be published by Tencent Holdings on Aug. 12, said its release will be postponed due to upgrades needed for the game’s addiction prevention system.

Dungeon and Fighter made the announcement on its official WeChat account late on Monday, without saying how long the delay might last. The game, which is based off one of Tencent’s three largest legacy personal computer games, is forecasted by analysts to be one of the Chinese gaming company’s blockbuster releases this year.