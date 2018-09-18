FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Tencent investment executive Jonathan Lai leaves to join Coatue: WSJ

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd’s investment executive Jonathan Lai, who led many of firm’s investments into digital entertainment startups, said he has left the China-based company to join Coatue Management, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Lai, a director in the Tencent’s interactive entertainment group based in the United States, would assume a similar role at New York-based Coatue Management, the report added.

Lai’s team at Tencent was responsible for making investments into companies in the U.S. and Europe, according to the report.

Tencent was not immediately available for comment while Coatue declined to comment over Lai’s departure.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
