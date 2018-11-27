Tencent, Line to tie up in Japan mobile payment services: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd and Japanese chat app operator Line Corp will tie up to offer mobile payment services for small Japanese retailers aiming to attract business from Chinese tourists, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Line will start offering mobile payment services with leased terminals compatible with Tencent’s WeChat Pay at small to mid-sized restaurants and stores starting next year, the paper said.

Shares in Line jumped on the news, and were trading up 7.7 percent early on Tuesday.

