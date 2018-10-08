FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Fintech
October 8, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Tencent to acquire stake in Brazil fintech Nubank: source

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) has reached an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian financial technology company Nu Pagamentos SA, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, without specifying the amount.

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The move marks Tencent’s debut in Brazil and is the latest in fintech investments by China’s largest social media and gaming company. It is a major shareholder of online-only bank WeBank, and of online-only insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd 6060.HK.

Last week Tencent and private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said they were acquiring a minority stake in the financial technology arm of Philippines’ PLDT Inc (TEL.PS).

Nubank, as the Brazilian fintech is known, has issued 5 million credit cards and has signed up 2.5 million customers to digital payment accounts - which allow users to make transfers, pay bills and earn interest on deposits - since its foundation in 2013.

Tencent’s investment in Nubank was first reported by The Information website, which also said the Chinese company paid $200 million for a 5 percent stake.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.