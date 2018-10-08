China's Tencent to acquire stake in Brazil fintech Nubank: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) has reached an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian financial technology company Nu Pagamentos SA, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, without specifying the amount.

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The move marks Tencent’s debut in Brazil and is the latest in fintech investments by China’s largest social media and gaming company. It is a major shareholder of online-only bank WeBank, and of online-only insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd 6060.HK.

Last week Tencent and private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said they were acquiring a minority stake in the financial technology arm of Philippines’ PLDT Inc (TEL.PS).

Nubank, as the Brazilian fintech is known, has issued 5 million credit cards and has signed up 2.5 million customers to digital payment accounts - which allow users to make transfers, pay bills and earn interest on deposits - since its foundation in 2013.

Tencent’s investment in Nubank was first reported by The Information website, which also said the Chinese company paid $200 million for a 5 percent stake.