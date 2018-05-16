FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 16, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Tencent first quarter net profit surges 61 percent, beats estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) reported on Wednesday a 61 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the year, beating estimates, thanks to strong mobile games revenue.

FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Asia’s second-most valuable listed company said net profit for the quarter was 23.29 billion yuan ($3.66 billion), against an average estimate of 17.5 billion yuan from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. That represented a quarter-on-quarter rise of 12 percent.

Revenue rose 48 percent to 73.53 billion yuan, beating the 70.93 billion yuan average estimate of 14 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Smartphone games revenue, the largest revenue contributor, jumped 68 percent to 21.7 billion yuan while revenue from the more lucrative category of PC games was flat at 14.1 billion yuan.

    User numbers of Tencent’s popular WeChat messenger app reached 1.04 billion.

    Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.