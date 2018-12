FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

(Reuters) - China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME.N) initial public offering was priced at the low end of its $13 to $15 per ADS range, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Tencent’s IPO will be the largest U.S.-listed Chinese IPO by market value since Alibaba’s offering in 2014.