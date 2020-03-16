Tencent Music beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: Tencent Music Entertainment celebrate the company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N) beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 3%.

The company’s paid users jumped 47.8% to 39.9 million in the quarter.

Monthly average revenue per paying user from its social entertainment services unit rose 9.3% to 138.5 yuan ($19.81). The company reported 12.4 million users for the segment, a rise of 21.6% from a year earlier.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), rose 35.1% to 7.29 billion yuan, above estimates of 7.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.