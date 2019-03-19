Tencent Music reports full-year 2018 profit of $272.7 million

Tencent Music Entertainment company is seen officially listed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - China-based music streaming company Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Tuesday reported a profit of 1.83 billion yuan ($272.7 million) for full-year 2018, in its first earnings report since going public.

The company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, reported a net loss of 875 million yuan ($130.39 million) in the fourth quarter due to a one-off share-based accounting charge.

Quarterly revenue rose 50.5 percent to 5.4 billion yuan ($804.7 million), beating the average analysts’ estimates of 5.29 billion yuan.