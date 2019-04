FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, Dec. 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Guangdong provincial authority has given the green light to Tencent Holdings to distribute the Nintendo Switch “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe” game, according to a statement published on the local government’s website on Thursday.

Nintendo’s Switch console has to date not been officially released in the country.