Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent (0700.HK) fell more than 2% on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm’s popular videogame PUBG.

The stock traded 2.2% lower at HK$533 in the afternoon, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes those from Baidu (BIDU.O) and Xiaomi’s (1810.HK) ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.