Tenet Healthcare's quarterly profit beats on tax benefit

(Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp’s (THC.N) quarterly profit beat estimates on Monday, as it gained from an income tax benefit of $91 million, sending the company’s shares up about 3% in trading after the bell.

The tax benefit of 86 cents per share was related to an increase in the deductibility of interest expense for income tax purposes as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the company said.

The company reported about 5% drop in same-hospital admissions during the first quarter, as patient volumes were impacted starting mid-March due to COVID-19.

U.S. health officials recommended postponing discretionary healthcare procedures during the pandemic in an attempt to save beds for COVID-19 patients, while infection-wary patients have also been delaying hospital visits.

Tenet last month withdrew its previously announced outlook for the first quarter and full-year 2020, citing continued uncertainty due to the outbreak.

Dallas-based Tenet, which operates 65 hospitals and about 500 other healthcare facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, has also furloughed around 10% of its workforce due to a drop in elective surgeries during the virus outbreak, Reuters reported last month.

The company reported adjusted profit from continuing operations of $1.28 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 32 cents per share.

Net income attributable to Tenet Healthcare shareholders rose to $93 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $12 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.52 billion from $4.55 billion.