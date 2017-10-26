FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare scraps sale plans - sources
October 26, 2017

Exclusive: Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare scraps sale plans - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N), one of the largest U.S. hospital operators, has ended a process to try to sell itself, following the departure of its chief executive Trevor Fetter this month, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The decision will allow Tenet to focus its efforts on selecting a permanent chief executive, who can make decisions about the long-term strategic direction of the company, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Tenet Healthcare did not offer any response when contacted for comment.

Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; editing by Susan Thomas

