(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Tenneco Inc (TEN.N) on Friday reported a bigger quarterly loss, as coronavirus-led lockdowns forced automobile manufacturers to cut production.

Net loss attributable to Tenneco widened to $839 million, or $10.34 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $117 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales and operating revenues fell 14.5% to $3.84 billion.