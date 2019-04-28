Manhunt leads to suspect after five bodies found in Tennessee

(Reuters) - A suspect in the murders of five people in rural Tennessee was shot and captured by police on Saturday, ending an hours-long manhunt triggered by the discovery of the bodies in two separate homes.

Michael Cummins, 25, was in custody after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The search began on Saturday evening after an emergency call led police to four bodies in a home in Sumner County, about 25 miles northeast of Nashville along the Kentucky border. Another body was found in a nearby home, and authorities acquired information that suggested Cummins as the prime suspect in both cases, the bureau said.

Using aircraft, authorities spotted someone in a creek bed around a mile from the first scene. One officer fired at Cummins, wounding him. No officers were injured.

It was not immediately clear what relationship, if any, Cummins had to the victims.