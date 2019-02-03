German grid stabilization costs Tennet 1 billion euros: paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s largest electricity grid operator, Tennet, spent 1.03 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in 2018 to help cushion the impact of the country’s shift to renewable energy, a German daily reported.

As Germany abandons stable nuclear or coal-fired power plants for environmental reasons and replaces them with more volatile wind and solar power, electricity network operators face costly measures to stabilize grids and avoid blackouts.

Keeping power plants idle - in a strategic reserve - and switching them on to handle shortfalls - in “redispatch” measures - as well as paying compensation to operators of wind turbines when they are temporarily shut down account for the bulk of the cost.

“Of the total amount, around 550 million euros were for redispatch measures and grid reserve, and around 480 million euros were to compensate for taking wind turbines off grid,” Manon van Beek, Chief Executive of Tennet Holding, told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Costs remained roughly stable compared to 2017, he added.

The costs for these measures are passed on to all grid users, and Germany’s regulator last month called for German consumers to be shielded from sharp cost hikes as the country prepares for the exit from coal.

A government-appointed commission decided last month that Germany should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, potentially aggravating the problems faced by grid operators.

Renewables made up more than 40 percent of Germany’s energy mix last year, beating coal for the first time.